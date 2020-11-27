Auditing the CRLs in CRLite

Since Firefox Nightly is now using CRLite to determine if enrolled websites’ certificates are revoked, it’s useful to dig into the data to answer why a given certificate issuer gets enrolled or not.

Ultimately this is a matter of whether the CRLs for a given issuer are available to CRLite, and are valid, but the Internet is a messy place, and sometimes things don’t work as planned. If an issuing CA is not enrolled in CRLite, the Mozilla infrastructure emits enough information to figure out what went wrong.

Digging into CRLite’s Data Sets

Mozilla’s infrastructure publishes not only the filters and stashes that define the CRLite state-of-the-WebPKI, it also publishes all the intermediate datasets that can be used to both reproduce the filters, and validate them.

I have a tool, crlite-status, which barely sticks a toe into the water of these datasets.

crlite-status is distributed as a Python package that can be installed via a simple invocation of pip :

pip install crlite-status

It downloads data directly from the Google Cloud Storage buckets for the production and staging environments, and parses out some of the useful statistics. For a simple example, asking for the last four runs out of the default production environment:

Four recent CRLite runs

It gets more exciting when enabling CRL auditing, as CRLs dermine whether an issuer is “enrolled” in CRLite or not:

crlite-status showing not-enrolled issuers

For just the most recent run, we can see which issuers were excluded from CRLite due to CRL issues, marked with a red X. There are actually six of them.

Even more details to trace this information is available with the --crl-details <path> command line option. I’ve posted one output from 20201126-0 as an example. Using that 20201126-0 , one can see that all three CertCloud issuers are not enrolled as their CRLs are returning a status 403 Forbidden , while the Actalis URL is giving a 404 Not Found . TeleSec’s CRL is hosted at a domain that is down entirely. Starfield and Secom both had recoverable warnings, though the Starfield root failed to recover and details would have to be harvested from the crls and logs directory, while the Secom issuer remained enrolled on the basis of the already-cached CRL still being valid.

More to do

Lots of the CRLite CRL auditing is manual, still. Since the whole state of the generation task gets uploaded to the Google Cloud Filestore, it’s always possible to determine what state existed for CRLite at the time it made its enrollment decisions, certainly better tools would make it a simpler process.